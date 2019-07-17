|
|
KUPCHANKO, Lieselotte Inge "Liese": Liese went to be with her Lord on July 7, 2019 at the age of 78. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, William "Bill"; daughters Sharline (Kevin) Konkin, Sandra (Gerald) Curtis, and son John (Barbara) Kupchanko; as well as her 10 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, BC, with Pastor Keith Reisdorf officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation www.heartandstroke.ca or Diabetes Canada www.diabetes.ca.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 17, 2019