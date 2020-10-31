KOLESAR, Lillian Marie: Lillian Marie Kolesar of Penticton, BC, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, was the oldest of seven children. Born March 16, 1928, in Tlumacov Moravia, Czech Republic. Lillian came to Canada in 1949 with her husband and infant daughter. She moved to Penticton in 1967 and worked at Haven Hill for 25 years. Retiring at 65, she visited her family in Rabi and Prague, Czech Republic, whom she hadn't seen in 40 years. Her youngest sister born after she moved to Canada and her mother, father and two siblings had already passed. She so enjoyed her time with the family in Czech. Lillian was kind, loving and quick to smile. She was a caring and hard worker, loved her family and all animals and loved going fishing with her son. Lillian doted on her cat and enjoyed working in her garden. She was an avid reader and taught herself English. Lillian is survived by her loving children Darlene(Mike) Sampson, Floss(Dave) Meller, Susan(Nick) Panov and John Kolesar; her grandchildren Shawn, Sandy, Sabrina, Mariam, Jason, Jeremy, Scott, Angela and Amber; 18 great grandchildren; her sisters Rose, Helen and Marie. Predeceased by her parents Karl and Frances; first child Libus(e; ) her sister Olga; her brothers Frank and Karl. Lillian's family is so very grateful for all the kindness and loving care she received at Westview South for the almost 9 years she resided there. Thank you, so much, to all the care workers, nurses, doctors, volunteers and the cooking and cleaning staff. Thank you so much to Kettle Valley Memorial, especially Erin Paul for the respect and care she gives. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Okanagan Women In Need Society, 102 1027 Westminster Avenue W., Penticton, BC, V2A 1L4. A service will be held at a later date. God Speed Maminka.



