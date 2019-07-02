RESCH, Lillian: Lillian passed away peacefully at Penticton Regional Hospital on April 30, 2019, at the age of 92 years. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, William (Bill). Lil is survived by her two daughters, Betty (Dave) Campbell and Barb (Bill) Ingram, five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, her sister Ella (Gordon) Watt, brother Arnold (Larraine) Sukert and nieces and nephews. Lil was an avid gardener and was known for her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She was a dedicated caregiver to Bill who sustained lifelong injuries during active duty in WWII. Lil always enjoyed having her children and grandchildren around her. She was admired for her exceptional baking, knitting, crocheting and sewing. She was a champion five pin bowler during her Vancouver years. Lil was the matriarch of a family who will sadly miss her. A memorial service will be held July 20, 2019 at 11 am at Providence Funeral Home, 1258 Main Street, Penticton, BC. Condolences may be made to the family through www.providencefuneralhomes.com or 250-493-1774 Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 2, 2019