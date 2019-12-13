|
BRANDYS, Lillie Mary (née Perog): September 25, 1930 ~ December 7, 2019. Lillie Mary Brandys, of Richmond, BC, beloved wife of the late Frank Brandys, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Lillie attended Richmond High where she loved music and dancing. Lillie graduated in 1948. Her career began as a secretary in the Marine Building (18th floor). In May 1951 she met Frank they were married at Brighouse United Church on Aug 25, 1951. Lillie was involved with Brighouse United Church, Richmond Kajacks, Member of Greenacres, Mylora, and Guildford Golf Clubs. She enjoyed Curling at Richmond Winter Club (skipped an 8 ender). Lillie loved gardening, line dancing and lawn bowling. Lillie is survived by son Alan and daughter Lorene (Tim), grandchildren, Crystal (Jason), Whitney (Tristan), Connor, Dais, Renata (Randall) and Devonne. Great grandchildren, Harley & Nolan, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Lillie was predeceased by her parents Mathew & Karolina Perog, sister Alice Kapp and brother Henry Perog. Flowers are gratefully declined. Those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be made to the family through kvmemorial.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 13, 2019