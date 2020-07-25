1/1
Lloyd Albert HIGGS
1937 - 2020
HIGGS, Lloyd Albert: 1937 - 2020 It is with tears in our eyes, but comfort in our hearts that the family of Lloyd Higgs announce his passing on July 20, 2020 at the age of 83 years. He went peacefully, without pain or fear, after months surrounded by loving family. Born in Gunningsville, NB to Max and Rita Higgs, Lloyd (aka Sonny) was the younger brother of Shirley and Patricia. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen in 2011 and is survived by his sons Kevin (Jackie) and Scott (Sherry), his daughter Michelle Gillespie (Brad), and his seven beautiful grandchildren. Lloyd was a Rhodes Scholar, a Queen's Scout, an esteemed Rotarian and one of Canada's most respected astronomers. He was an expert programmer who seldom met a puzzle he didn't solve. Active and adventurous to the last, he enjoyed golf, skiing, travel, hiking, tennis, sailing, food, drink, family and friends. A life well-lived by any measure. He will be remembered for his intelligence, humor, warmth, decency and commitment to service. No-one lucky enough to have shared that rosy-cheeked smile will ever forget it! To send condolences to the family, please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Moog and Friends Hospice House, P.O. Box 1105, Penticton, BC V2A 6J9.


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 25, 2020.
