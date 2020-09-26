JOHNSON, Lois Elaine: Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020. She is survived by her loving family: husband, Gus of 62 years; son, Dwayne Johnson; daughters, Cheryl Johnson and Leigh-Ann Pausch (Corey); grandchildren, Samantha Waddell (Scott), Rebecca Johnson, Madison Pausch and Ryan Pausch; great grandchildren, Joshua, Liam and Cordelia Waddell; sisters, Margaret and Jean. A private family graveside service will be held at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Lung Association (www.bc.lung.ca
), would be appreciated. A special thank you to Dr. McCauley and his colleagues at the Kelowna Respiratory Clinic for their care and support. Arrangements in care of Everden Rust Funeral Services, (250) 860-6440. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting everdenrust.com