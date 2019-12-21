|
MEW-ROZANKOSKI (SCHMIT), LOIS: Aug. 15, 1922 - Dec. 10, 2019 After a short decline in health, we are sharing the news of the peaceful passing of Lois Mew-Rozankoski on Dec 10, 2019 at Westminster House Retirement Community, Surrey, B.C. We are saddened by our loss, but take comfort in knowing Loie is at eternal peace and contentment. Originally, from Davidson, Saskatchewan, she spent her adult life in New Westminster, BC where she retired from her teaching career. Shortly after retirement, she and her (late) husband John moved to Kelowna, B.C. Very recently, she returned to the lower mainland to be closer to family. She is survived by her sister Joan Fosler (Schmit), many nieces, nephews and a blended family of sons, grand and great grand children. We recognize she had a tremendous life, she taught us many life skills, lessons and values. She was a true teacher. A funeral mass/celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2020.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 21, 2019