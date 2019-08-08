|
|
LEMM, Loretta Cecile (née Benoit): Born February 7, 1939 at Haven Hill hospital in Penticton, passed away while surrounded by family at Moog & Friends Hospice on August 1, 2019 at 5:50 p.m. She is survived by her loving family: husband William/Bill; son William (Sue); daughters, Jacki (Richard) and Kristine; grandchildren, Riannon (Jon), Mariah and Tyler; as well as her brother Bill Benoit. The family wishes to thank Dr. Watters and the nurses, volunteers and staff of Moog & Friends Hospice for their outstanding, compassionate and dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Loretta's name to Moog & Friends Hospice. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 8, 2019