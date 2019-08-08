Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta LEMM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Cecile (Benoit) LEMM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Cecile (Benoit) LEMM Obituary
LEMM, Loretta Cecile (née Benoit): Born February 7, 1939 at Haven Hill hospital in Penticton, passed away while surrounded by family at Moog & Friends Hospice on August 1, 2019 at 5:50 p.m. She is survived by her loving family: husband William/Bill; son William (Sue); daughters, Jacki (Richard) and Kristine; grandchildren, Riannon (Jon), Mariah and Tyler; as well as her brother Bill Benoit. The family wishes to thank Dr. Watters and the nurses, volunteers and staff of Moog & Friends Hospice for their outstanding, compassionate and dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Loretta's name to Moog & Friends Hospice. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.