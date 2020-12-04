FAIRBURN, Loretta Mavis: September 22, 1927 to November 1, 2020 Born in Sidewood Saskatchewan. Predeceased by her parents and 7 siblings. Married James (Jim) Fairburn (deceased March 2015). Survived by son Ron (Vickie) Fairburn, Granddaughter Tanya Lesstrange, and great Granddaughters Carson & Piper Lesstrange, all of Nanaimo. Mavis grew up in Regina where she met Jim while both worked at a paint shop. Jim was a hockey player so they lived in various cities throughout USA and western Canada. Finally settling in Penticton where Jim was part of the Penticton Vees, going on to win a world championship in 1955. Mavis loved to watch Jim's games and kept many historical artifacts and news clippings of Jim's hockey days. Mavis was a prolific golfer and went on to win many competitions as well as getting two hole-in-ones. After Jim's passing in 2015, Mavis moved to Nanaimo to be close to her son and grandchildren. She passed away with Ron at her side on November 1st, where she was living at Nanaimo Sr. Village.



