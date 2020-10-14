MAXWELL, Lorna (neé Stuckey): Lovely, spirited Lorna Maxwell (nee Stuckey) passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Survived by her three children, Janet, Robert and Stuart; two grandchildren, Matthew and Emma; stepson, Michael; Lorna's two surviving brothers, Val and Edward, also mourn her loss. Lorna lived a long life and enjoyed the many roles of wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Born on January 1, 1936 in rural Saskatchewan, Lorna was one of a large family of six children. She grew up on a rambling prairie farm and was taught the value of hard work and commitment to family. In 1955, Lorna headed further west to Vancouver, British Columbia and met her first husband John Todosychuk, a lumberman and musician. Following his untimely death, she married Robert Stanley Maxwell, a navel Veteran and bookkeeper on February 14, 1958. Lorna and Bob had a long and happy marriage. Following the birth of Janet Todosychuk in 1956, Bobby and Stuart Maxwell followed in 1958 and 1960. Not only a wife and mother, Lorna had a long, distinguished career in health administration spanning 25 years at Vancouver General Hospital where she attained the position of Supervisor of medical records. Upon retirement, Lorna joined Bob for a long and leisurely retirement in Peachland where she raised and adored her feisty Boston Terriers, Jake and Jenny, helped tend a verdant orchard and enjoyed martinis and socializing on the deck on warm summer Okanagan evenings. As a person with strong analytical skills and a keen wit she also became a master cross word puzzler! Following the death of her husband Bob in 2018, Lorna was able to stay in her sunny Okanagan orchard home with the assistance of her stepson Michael. Lorna will be sorely missed, and a gathering will be held in her honour for family and friends on Saturday, November 17, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at 6234 Sanderson Avenue in Peachland. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hansonfuneral.ca
