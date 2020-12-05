DAVIES, Lorraine Mary (née St.Germaine): Lorraine Mary Davies (St. Germaine) died far too young at 72 on November 29 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 51 years the Honourable Justice Barry M Davies; her beautiful daughters Lesley Yeung and Jacqueline McGuire and their husbands Michael Yeung and Kevin McGuire; her devoted grandsons Kai Davies, Kellan McGuire and Logan McGuire; her sisters Linda Sobie (Winnipeg) and Kathy St. Germaine (Vancouver) and her surviving brothers Gavin, Melvin and Dennis St. Germaine (all of Winnipeg). We will all sorely miss her loving warmth, kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit. Donations in her name to the BC Cancer Foundation would be gratefully received. A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held in non pandemic times.