1/1
Lorraine Mary (St.Germaine) DAVIES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIES, Lorraine Mary (née St.Germaine): Lorraine Mary Davies (St. Germaine) died far too young at 72 on November 29 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 51 years the Honourable Justice Barry M Davies; her beautiful daughters Lesley Yeung and Jacqueline McGuire and their husbands Michael Yeung and Kevin McGuire; her devoted grandsons Kai Davies, Kellan McGuire and Logan McGuire; her sisters Linda Sobie (Winnipeg) and Kathy St. Germaine (Vancouver) and her surviving brothers Gavin, Melvin and Dennis St. Germaine (all of Winnipeg). We will all sorely miss her loving warmth, kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit. Donations in her name to the BC Cancer Foundation would be gratefully received. A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held in non pandemic times.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved