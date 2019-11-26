|
THORP, Louise: 1926 - 2019. Louise, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving family: her daughters Dawne Brandel, Shellie Thorp, Faye Thorp, and Barbara Thorp; her grandchildren Poppy and Shayne Brandel, Jan Thorp, Halley and Kayla Brolly, Storm and Cruz Fisher, Sarai and Ivy Brandel, and Teah and Joshi Thorp; and her sister Ruth Creswell. She also leaves behind the Graumann Family. Sadly, she was predeceased by her husband Ted Thorp and second husband Vern Graumann, as well as six siblings. The family is extremely grateful to the caring and loving staff at Lakeview Lodge where Louise resided for the last four years. A special thank-you to Marilyn Bemrose. Louise was born in Lloydminster, SK, in 1926 to Swedish immigrants. She first moved to Kelowna in 1949 where she met her first husband Ted Thorp, raised 4 girls, looked after aging parents, and worked fulltime for B.C. Tel for 35 years. Louise lead a full and active life. In the early days she enjoyed boating, snow skiing, and hosting parties. Later, finding time for herself and second love Vern to enjoy camping, fishing, and extended family. Louise cherished her time with her friends at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club, Capri Bowling Alley, and around the bridge table. Louise will always be remembered with love and gratitude. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital, www.bcchildrens.ca. If you are unable to attend, this service can be viewed live at www.springfieldfuneralhome.com, it is also here that condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 26, 2019