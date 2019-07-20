PACHON, LUCIEN GEORGE: George Pachon passed away suddenly and peacefully from the golden years surrounded by his family at home on July 17, 2019. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years Sharon Gail Pachon; and his son Raymond Marcel Pachon. George is lovingly remembered by his children Rondie Collins (Dale), Konlynn Pachon, Andre Pachon (Judy), and Theresa Molly (Paul); many grandchildren, great grandchildren and swampers. George was born in Edmonton Alberta June 1, 1936 and grew up in Maillardville, a French speaking community in Vancouver. He was a man of many talents. He was a hard-working businessman, running C & G Insulation for 40 years and becoming an honourary lifetime member of B.C.I.C.A. and T.I.A.C. Dad always loved to host a good party - planning and cooking most of the food by himself, whether it be at home in Kelowna, Palm Springs, or down in Poett Nook. Hunting, fishing, camping trips - you name it, he did it. Most of all, Dad had the biggest heart whenever people needed a helping hand. A Celebration of Life will be held at Everden Rust Funeral Services, 1910 Windsor Road, Kelowna, BC at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday July 24, 2019. Special thanks to Central Okanagan Community Care, Interior Health, and the Community Nurses. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Western Canadian Mesothelioma Fund. Please send cheques c/o C & G Insulation, 1555 Stevens Road, Kelowna, BC V1Z 1G3. George, may you rest in peace with rod & gun in hand. Arrangements are in care of Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium, West Kelowna Arrangement Centre (250-768-8925). Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 20, 2019