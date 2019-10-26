|
Sedgbeer, Lyda, Gail. Jan. 20, 1961 - Oct. 22, 2019 It is with sadness that the family of Lyda Gail Sedgbeer (nee Schmid) announces that she passed away on October 22, 2019 in Penticton, BC. Lyda was born in Kamloops on January 20, 1961. She was 58 years old. Lyda's greatest joy in her life was her two beautiful daughters, Nina Jean and Jenny Lee, who gave her three beautiful grandchildren, Tyler, Lilianna and one month old Maverick. Lyda's fighting spirit kept her going so she could make her way to Grande Prairie this past month to meet Maverick. Lyda spent the last decade with her partner George Turnbull. They spent many happy years taking care of each other and enjoying the company of their many good friends and George's large lovely family in Penticton. Lyda will always have a special place in the heart of her partner, her siblings and her daughter's father. She is survived by her partner George, her older brother Billy, her younger sisters; Lisa and Susan and her daughter's father, Charles. She was predeceased by her parents, A. Herald and R. Jean Schmid and her biological father, G. H. Rourke. A celebration of Lyda's life will be announced in the future.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 26, 2019