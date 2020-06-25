Lydia KUTNY
KUTNY, Lydia: Lydia peacefully went into the presence of the Lord at home in Kelowna, BC on June 20, 2020, at the age of 90 years. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters: Judy (Rob) Dockrill, Marge Ferchoff, Brenda (Allen) Priebe; nine grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. Lydia was predeceased by her husband Nick, her parents and brother, as well as numerous other relatives. She will be greatly missed, but we rejoice in knowing we will all meet again. There will be a private memorial for Lydia due to Covid-19. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Hawthorne Park and Orchard Manor for their compassionate and wonderful care for Lydia. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 25, 2020.
