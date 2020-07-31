1/1
Lynne Ann JEFFREY
JEFFREY, Lynne Ann: Lynne passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in her 88th year. Beloved wife of late William Jeffrey (d. 2015) for a wonderful 62 years. She will be remembered with love and affection by her children Scott (Lise), Mark (Erika), Sue (Jeff) and Kathryn (Kevin); 6 grandchildren: Shelly, Mark, Amanda, Carly, Carl and Malcolm and 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family. She will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her. Lynne will be remembered for her love of family, friends, her compassion for her dogs and horses, and her strong spirit that supported her throughout her life. Even though life presented her with challenging moments at times, she did not complain and she approached it with determination and strength. Lynne loved spending time with family and they gave her such pride. She will be remembered for her smile, her warmth and most of all her loving heart. The world will not be the same without her. She will be missed by many and never forgotten. To honor Lynne's wishes cremation has taken place. A private family celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Arthritis Society, www.arthritis.ca, and the Canadian Cancer Society, www.cancer.ca, would be appreciated.


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 31, 2020.
