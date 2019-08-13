Home

Mabel Roberta GRAHAM


1914 - 2019
Mabel Roberta GRAHAM Obituary
GRAHAM, Mabel Roberta: June 22, 1914 - August 6, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roberta (Mabel) Graham who resided at Athens Creek Retirement Lodge. She passed away at the age of 105 years. Roberta is survived by her daughter, Nancy Osterli of Modesto, California; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Roberta was predeceased by her husband, Jim; son Alan; daughter-in-law Judith and brothers Norman and Bill. The family wish to thank the Athens Creek staff and residents for the love and support they provided during her stay. At her request there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 13, 2019
