JOHNSON, Magnus William James: April 18, 1927 - July 23, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather on July 23, 2019 in Penticton, British Columbia. Bill passed away after a brief decline in health and joined his beautiful wife Esther in Heaven. Bill is survived by his two children; Tovie Green nee Johnson and Tim Johnson, grandchildren; Cody Green, Kirby Green nee Barber and, Jonathan and Dana Johnson; great-grandchildren; Hudson and Jackson Green. Born in Gull Lake, Saskatchewan, Bill was a farmer's son. Born to deaf parents with two older sisters; Dolly and Lillian he was predeceased by his brother, Kenny, at an early age. Life was not easy for Bill, depression, rations, drought, the war, house fire and death. Even with all the struggles he was raised with love and God to help him through. Bill's loves included; his wife Esther, family, friends, people, outdoors, animals, dancing, playing cards and live music. Bill worked in the automotive industry and owned a grocery store in Enderby, BC. Bill was a huge volunteer with the Salmon Arm Salvation Army and helping those who needed him. His last years were in Penticton with many great friends and family. A beautiful Celebration of Life was held in the sunny Linden Gardens in Kaleden, British Columbia with live music by the family, stories and love. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 18, 2019