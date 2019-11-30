|
Whitehouse, Malcolm H.: April 22, 1942 - November 24, 2019. On Sunday November 24th, 2019, Malcolm Harold Whitehouse passed away. Writing your Husband`s obituary is indescribable, but I know Malcolm would expect me to look after this. Ellen Whitehouse. We were in Malcolm´s favorite place, Guayabitos, Mexico and staying at the Bungalows As de Oros (known as our Winter home) and had already enjoyed a month of being here. Malcolm loved the warmth. It has been very (mucho calor) hot. He was loving every moment of the heat. He kept telling the locals how great the heat was. Malcolm was a great man and has left a huge hole in many areas. He was my everything, my chef, my sous chef (depending on who was in charge for that meal), we took turns with carpenter and plumbing depending on who could crawl into the place needing work. Thank goodness there are no pictures". My mentor, my travel partner (Mal picked the most wonderful places for our trips, Tahiti, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean). I would never have seen any of these places without his love of travel. No matter what was going on, Mal would step in to help. He helped paint Western Financial offices when we had a paint party, moved storage boxes with me for days, and every year was there helping with the Christmas package delivery. If I needed him, he was right there beside me. He was my best friend, my lover and my whole life. He has left a large Family: his oldest son, Harold Gerard, his long term partner, Nadine Sawyer, son Noah Harold and daughter Sara Mikayla; middle son, James Michael, his fiancé, Leslie Smith and son Alexander, daughters Jennifer & Amanda; and youngest son, Malcolm Dean Stuart (I´ve always thought Malcolm and Erin, the mother of Malcolm's children, got to Dean and decided, this is it and he got the rest of the names) and Dean`s daughters, Taylor Makena and Talia Dean. Sisters, Bernadette Bigattini and husband Marino; Janet Ellison and husband Dave; Debra and husband Dave. Brothers, Ian and his partner Sally, Bruce and his wife Patty. Malcolm is predeceased by sister Patty, her husband Herb (who is still with us) and brother Nigel, whom we just lost earlier this year. Malcolm travelled to Africa this summer to represent the Brothers and Sisters at Nigel´s funeral. Nigel´s wife Lynn is just getting settled in her new life without Nigel. There are so many wonderful children and grandchildren in the whole family. Kelly & Liz (some of Nigel´s children as Nigel & Lynn also have many adopted children) and I were talking at Nigel's celebration of life this last summer and saying we are doomed unless we start a spreadsheet. Auntie Bernie, that´s your job, you`re the one in the know about everyone. Malcolm loved to be out on the water sailing and he also raced out of Kelowna Yacht Club for many years. He is also a Past Commodore and Life Member of the Kelowna Yacht Club. He taught many sailors and racers through the years. Malcolm started the Kelowna Yacht Club going out on Okanagan Lake to represent the Yacht Club during the Remembrance Day Ceremonies. For many years he hosted the VIP Boat for Sail Past welcoming Past Commodores and Guests. He still serves as the Protocol Officer. Malcolm believed in and lived by traditions. Malcolm was also involved in the Associated Canadian Travellers (now known as UCT) and served in many capacities through the years. Working at the beer gardens and doing whatever needed to do done. He was also a member of the Legion. Malcolm also loved a good dram and we ran a Scotch Night at KYC for a number of years. Now Malcolm is in the scotch boys monthly evening ran by David Langton. He always enjoyed knowing it was coming up. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 30, 2019