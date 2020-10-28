Manfred RUPPEL

RUPPEL, Manfred: Manfred returned 'Home' to the LORD on Oct. 17, 2020 at the age of 82, beloved husband of Bernice. He also leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Derrick and Terry (Michelle), four grandchildren, Chelsea and Jaden and Jordyn and Rylee, brother Gunter and niece Silvia (Uwe) Quakernack. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Marie and sister in law Hannalore.The family would like to express thanks to the doctors and nurses including Dr. Roy Maroney, KGH, BC Cancer clinic, Interior Health Care and the Kelowna Palliative Care team, who all provided compassion and wonderful care! The family pays respects to Father Rex for his services and blessings, and to the First Memorial Funeral Services for their diligent services. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Private Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 31st , 2020 at 11:00 AM, family and friends who wish to view the Mass may do so by going to www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com
, click on Mr. Ruppel's obituary and click on the live stream link to view the service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com
. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Central Okanagan Hospice Association www.hospicecoha.org
(Palliative Care). Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299