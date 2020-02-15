Home

Marcella "Marcy" DAY

Marcella "Marcy" DAY Obituary
DAY, Marcella "Marcy": On Tuesday, February 11, 2020 Mrs. Marcella "Marcy" Day passed away at the age of 88 years. Marcy will be lovingly remembered by her sons: Shawn Day of Hong Kong, Troy Day of Kingston, Ontario, and Tyler Day of New York City; and four grandchildren. Marcy was predeceased by her husband, James Day in 2016. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1346 Gordon Drive, Kelowna, BC, with Father Gerald Sekanga presiding. Interment will follow at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 15, 2020
