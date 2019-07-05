Home

Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
1910 Windsor Rd.
Kelowna, BC V1Y 4R5
(250) 860-6440
Taylor, Margaret Alice: Dec 20/1932 - June 17/2019. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother Margaret Alice Taylor (nee Chaters). She passed away peacefully in her home on June 17th, 2019. Margaret was predeceased by her parents Alexander & Alice; husband Robert; brothers Alec, Robson, Henry, Cecil, Joe; son-in-law Bill. Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her sons Don (Brenda), George (Debbie), Dave (Carol); daughter Debbie (Bill); brother Jackie; grandchildren Richard, Michael, Brodie, Jessie, Shiloh, Shawn, Shay & Ryan; great-grandchildren Kyle, Sierra, Ryker, Ava, Taylor, Sadie, Katelyn, Dominic, Allison & Matthew. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 5, 2019
