CSEREPKA, Dr. Margaret "Margit": Dr. Margaret (Margit) Cserepka went home to be with the lord on January 6, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Survived by her 2 loving children, Barnabas (Eniko) Cserepka and Kathy Rowbottom (Ernie), 7 loving grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was sadly predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 am at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, B.C. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 11, 2020