ROBSON, Margaret Cynthia: Passed away peacefully with her family by her side after a valiant effort on March 22, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Margaret will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband Tom, children; Robert (Lorri), Andrew (Betsy), Elaine (Perry), Lorraine (Jonathan), Tony (Paulette), and Diane (Tony-Luke), 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren as well as nephews Dave and Derek and families in England. She was sadly predeceased by her brother Cecil and sisters Bett and Brenda of England. Margaret will be remembered for her love of life, devotion and support for her children and their families. The family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorial tributes may be made to the MS Society of Canada https://mssociety.ca and/or Diabetes Canada https://www.diabetes.ca/ . Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 27, 2020