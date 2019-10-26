|
ANDERSON, Margaret Diane "Di" (née Day): January 18, 1938 - October 11, 2019. Diane was born in Kelowna, BC, January 18, 1938. It is with heavy hearts, the family of Diane Anderson announce that she passed away peacefully, Friday, October 11, 2019. Diane is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Albert "Andy" Anderson. Diane will be lovingly remembered by her 4 daughters and their families: her daughter Sharleene Anderson, grandchildren Cory (Alanna) and Chelsea (Nathan), and great grandchildren Austin, Jaylynne, Harlow, and Kian; her daughter Sherri Anderson (Catherine), granddaughter Sondra, and great grandchildren Donavin, Logan, Mackenzie, and Mikenna, also grandson Justin (Amanda), and great grandchildren Linkin and Hayden; her daughter Kelli (Tony), grandchildren Cole (Jakayla), Hunter, and Blaire, and great grandson Hudson; and her daughter Tracy Anderson and grandchildren Shale, Jagger, Demi, and Quin. Diane was a 4th generation Kelowna resident (of the Day family). She was predeceased by her father and mother, Fredrrick "Fred" and Muriel "Mo" (née Seddon) Day of Kelowna, and her brother Dennis Day of Vernon. Diane spent her life devoted to her family and making her house a warm home. She will forever be remembered for her love of reading; music; jigsaw and cryptogram puzzles; crocheting afghans for family, friends, and for Women's shelter; and her coffee. Time spent laughing with her and Diane in her beautiful garden will also be cherished memories. Diane also spent time being active with the Rutland Kinettes and K-40. The family would like to thank the staff and Dr. Koss of Good Samaritan Mountainview Home, for their compassion and care of Diane. She resided there for the past 4 years, due to her affliction with Alzheimer's. By Diane's request, there will be no service. To honour Diane's resting at peace the family will set a bench in her namesake, at the shore of Dee Lake Resort, Lake Country, where others can sit and enjoy the beautiful scenery, as she loved to do. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Alzheimer Society in Diane's memory, alzheimer.ca/en/Home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 26, 2019