GARFIELD, Margaret: February 19, 1933 - May 23, 2020 Strength and vitality, and those bright green eyes and sunshine smile. These are some of many words to describe the lovely Margaret Garfield. Marg passed away peacefully following a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. She is dearly loved and missed by her family; daughter Donna (Kyle) Kingzett, stepson Jim Garfield (Gwen Shaw), Heather Garfield, grandchildren Cole, Spencer, Brittany, Jessie and great grandchildren Ena, Peyton, Denin, and Mya. Marg was predeceased by her husband Henry and stepson Phil. Margaret was a humorous, spunky, independent and hardworking lady. She packed a lot into her 87 years. She worked as the hairdresser at the Penticton Retirement Centre Care Unit for over 20 years and helped her husband build a number of homes in the South Okanagan. Marg enjoyed swimming, travelling, quilting, crafting, camping, fishing, baking, and gardening. In 1985, she wrote a cocktail recipe book "Garfield's Party Time Favorites". Most of all Marg loved being with her family, hosting family bbqs, ice-cream float parties, champagne breakfasts and game nights. Now Margaret is at peace. She is on the boat with Henry, the line is in the water and she is sipping on a cold one. A celebration of life may be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the Trinity Care Centre staff, Dr. Jack Kooy, and Joanne Traynor of Interior Health for their compassionate care. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 29, 2020.