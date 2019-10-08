|
Sydor, Margaret Marie: Went to be with the Lord on Oct. 2, 2019 at age 97. Margaret was born January 15, 1922 in Peno Alberta. Margaret was a tour guide in Hawaii in her younger years and then worked for the bank as a teller for many years until her retirement. In June 1973, Margaret married her loving and faithful husband Paul, they were married for 45 years until his passing in February 2019. Margaret spoke of Paul all the time even after Paul passed away, he was the love of her life. Margaret leaves behind Clif and Kim Martins who became close friends over the last 14 years of her life and were even her family. Margaret does leave behind some cousins; Pauline Semeniuk (Edmonton, AB) , Betty Silvain (Florida), Eugene Procinsky (Edmonton, AB), Heather and Launa of the Toronto, Jim Palset of Sorrento BC. , Peter Palset of Sorrento BC. and Margaret Pawlik of Busby AB. Special thanks to the staff at Haven Hill especially the nurses and care aides in UPPER GRAPES. At Margaret's request no service will be held. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Margaret's memory to Haven Hill Retirement Centre 415 Haven Hill Road, Penticton BC V2A 4E9
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 8, 2019