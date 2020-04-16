Home

SHUMAY, Margaret: The family of Margaret Shumay wishes to announce her passing on April 11, 2019 at Hospice House in Kelowna, BC at the age of 92. Margaret "Marg" was born in Avonlea, Saskatchewan on May 5, 1927 to John and Monica Luknowsky. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Karen Deans; her son, Bruce Shumay; her grandchildren Alfie Deans, Jennifer Jebb (Jay), Andrew Deans, Ryan Staicue (Jessica), Corey Staicue; and her great-grandchildren Joshua and Jordyn Deans and Aiden and Ashton Staicue; and extended family and good friends. Marg is predeceased by her parents and is the last of her generation of beloved brothers and sisters. She is also predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Dan (2004), her daughter Cynthia Staicue (2006), her son Jeffrey (1985) and her son-in-law, Al "Scotty" Deans (2017). To read her full obituary or to leave condolences for the family visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 16, 2020
