Margaretha Gurtruda de VRIES Obituary
de VRIES, Margaretha Gurtruda: It is with the heaviest of hearts that we inform you that Margaret, aged 90, has left us to be with her beloved husband, Gerry, who predeceased her in 1985. Margaret is survived by her son Jim (Karol) and daughters Ricki (Murray), Margy (Bill), Fran (Bill) and Loretta (Maurice); as well as 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Margaret was born in Holland and immigrated to Canada in her late twenties. She and her husband ran several successful businesses throughout their lifetime. She retired and spent time travelling with her partner Jim; she also cherished time with her children and grandchildren who brought her enormous joy in her later years. Margaret touched the hearts of everyone she knew. She had the most wonderful sense of humour and a beautiful heart. Margaret will be missed by her many long-time friends at the Royal Canadian Legion where she had been a member for over 10 years. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff in the KGH Emergency Department as well the doctors and nurses on 6 west for their wonderful and compassionate care while Margaret was their patient. Arrangements in care of Springfield funeral home in Kelowna, BC, there will be no service by request. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 16, 2019
