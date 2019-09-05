|
WATERS, Margueritte Dell: April 2, 1928, Bulwark, Alberta. August 26, 2019, Kelowna, BC. Margueritte passed away suddenly at Cottonwoods SSUA Monday, August 26, 2019, at the age of 91. Born to Durward and Maud A. Valantine, Margueritte loved family gatherings, playing piano, dancing and singing. The family moved to Kelowna in 1942 where she attended high school. Margueritte married and spent early child-raising years in Nelson, BC. She was a teacher librarian for School District #23 for 27 years. She loved to play Duplicate Bridge and Scrabble. She volunteered for CNIB, Kelowna Art Gallery, Senior Outreach Services and other agencies. She sang in local choirs and the International Choir. She travelled the world. Her good listening skills and sage advice benefited family and friends. Margueritte will be missed. Margueritte is survived by her daughter Narda (John) Agar); granddaughter Laura Agar; two grandsons, Steven Agar (Lindsay) and Kristopher Waters (Candace); five great grandchildren; her dear sister Winnifred Platt, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Leighton Thomas Waters, her grandson Adrian Waters, her sister Donna Harvey and her brother Frank Valantine. At Margueritte's request, the family will gather for a private burial and memorial at Peachland Cemetery September 21. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the Waters family.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 5, 2019