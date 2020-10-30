1/1
Maria Eugenia PINHEIRO
PINHEIRO, Maria Eugenia: March, 1941 -October, 2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of Maria Eugenia Pinheiro on October 24th, 2020 at the age of 79. She is lovingly remembered by her grandson Jesse (Molly) Raposo, son-in-law Eric Johnston, brothers Antonio and Alvaro Lopes, great-grandson Bennett, Melissa (Kevin) Aschhoff, Roger (Lucienne) Johnston, Melanie (Howie) Kolson, Monika Aschhoff, great-niece and nephew Keira and Tristan, as well as many dear friends and relatives. She is predeceased by her mother and father Antonio and Adelia Lopes, husband Andre Pinheiro, and daughter Christina Johnston. Maria and Andre immigrated from Portugal and started their family together in North Vancouver. They moved to Penticton, where Maria had a career in laundry services at Penticton Regional Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was an amazing cook. You would never leave Maria's house with an empty stomach! She also enjoyed traveling to Portugal to visit her brothers. A private service will be held with plans for a celebration of life in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in Maria's memory. Condolences may be left at www.providencefuneralhomes.com


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 30, 2020.
