RODENKIRCHEN, Maria Katharina "Kaethe": Kaethe passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on September 7, 2019 at the age of 95. She is missed by her daughter Bettina Rodenkirchen (Bob Curell), her son Manfred Rodenkirchen, granddaughters Kelly Emke (Sam), Stephanie Rodenkirchen (Jason Krislock), their mother Ella Rodenkirchen, grandson Hayden Rodenkirchen, as well as her great grandchildren Meshach, Gideon, Gabriel, Esme, Lincoln and Chase, nieces and nephews in Germany. Kaethe was born in Rodenkirchen (Cologne), Germany and spent many happy years with her husband and children in Bavaria (Bayern). The second half of her long-fulfilled life she lived in Kelowna, BC after immigrating to Canada in the 1970's. She is now reunited once again with the love of her life Dr. Peter Rodenkirchen, who predeceased her in 2003. The family extends their immense appreciation to Dr. Steinruck for his wonderful care and compassion over many years, the staff at Lakeshore Place, who were so very kind and helpful over the last 4 years and the staff at Interior Health and at Hospice House. Special thanks also for all the support she received from many friends. A celebration of Kaethe's life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Okanagan Hospice House, hospicehousekelowna.com Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 14, 2019