HENNIGER, Marian Frances (nee Richards): 1931 - 2020 Marian was born in Edmonton, AB on June 18, 1931 and died at Moog and Friends Hospice House in Penticton, BC on May 5, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Mom was courageous and peaceful as she left this physical world to join her husband, Jim and sons, Jimmy and Richard. She is also predeceased by brother, Bob (Mary). Mom was dearly loved and will be missed by her children, Barbara (David), Kathleen, Danny (Sylvia); grandchildren, Daniel and Patricia; brother, Norman (Eileen), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. During WW2 Marian's English cousins lived with her family in Summerland and a lifelong bond was forged. Marian had many long-time friends including her friend, Bev, a friendship of 84 years. She deeply loved her grandchildren and was active in taking them to music lessons, skiing in the winter and to Christina Lake. She was so proud of them. Mom was an Okanagan girl and spent her childhood in Summerland where her father, Hillary and mother, Edith had an orchard. Marian met her husband Jim, in Vancouver where their first 2 children were born. After Jim finished Medical School they moved to Grand Forks. It was a busy time for the young family and Marian had 3 more children while Jim had a busy family practice. There were many fun times at Christina Lake with our cousins and Dad's brother's and sister's families. When their youngest child, Danny, was a year old, Jim returned to medical school again. Mom became essentially a single Mom for 4 years. They moved back to Penticton in 1967 where Jim was an Obstetrician and Mom was busy with charitable work and the Rotary Anne's. Mom also used to enjoy skiing, horseback riding and golfing. In her 70's she joined a gym for the first time and continued going into her 80's. Marian was the first of 3 generations in the Naramata Choir and loved singing with the group. They remained friends long after her choir days were over. Marian was also active in the Liberal Party and gave the opening speech and introduced John Turner during the National Convention when it was held in Penticton. She did herself proud with no previous public speaking experience! Mom instilled her love of animals and nature in her children. Seeing the first Bluebird and hearing the songs of the first Meadowlarks of the season was a special joy. She maintained an inventory of dog biscuits for her Grand-dogs who visited her regularly to be spoiled. Christina Lake was a special place for our family and seeing the moonrise, the first hummingbirds, and the early morning sunrise was always a thrill. Mom loved gardening and had a spectacular rose garden and grew orchids indoors. We will miss her beautiful smile and zest for life. The family sincerely thanks Dr. D. Paisley and Pauline, and Dr. A. Bannerman and Nurse Trina for their kind and compassionate care. Marian loved living at Athens Creek Lodge where she had many friends and caring staff. There will be a private service at Lakeview Cemetery Columbarium in Penticton. A Celebration of Marian's Life will be held at a later date when permitted. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation or a Charity of your choice. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 15, 2020.