Elizabeth Marian "Libby" Tassie: died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Friday, July 19th, 2019 at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. She was 89 years old. Libby was born on February 16, 1930 in Vancouver to Hugh and Marion (Sanders) Barclay. She outlived her two younger siblings: Nancy Marx (1931 - 2012) late of Tenakee Springs, Alaska and Bruce Barclay (1934 - 2011) of North Vancouver. Libby's spirit, resilience, and sense of duty was instilled at an early age with her family immersed within the social and business affairs of North Vancouver despite the hardships brought by the Depression and WW2. Even though Libby spent more than half of her life in the Okanagan, these early years in North Vancouver overlooking Burrard Inlet, the association with the city, and the sounds of the sea never left her. Libby graduated from North Van High in 1948 and then entered the Vancouver General Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1952 and completed post graduate studies in operating room procedures at Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland in 1954. Her career as a nurse was one of which she was very proud; from ward nursing to the operating room, and to public health. Later in life, she enjoyed a new-found career with the Vernon Museum which embraced her love of local history. In early 1953, her adventurous spirit caught the attention of Peter Tassie, then a young engineer just starting his career up the west coast. They married in May 1955 and she embarked on another adventure by moving to Peter's hometown, the small city of Vernon, where they started their family. All four children were born here: Paul (Kim), Mary, Roger (Akhila), and Jane (Randy). But Vernon was only a start, for they went back to UBC in 1968, then to Alberta and Saskatchewan, and returned in 1974. Libby will be lovingly remembered by her husband Peter of 64 years, all her children, and eight grandchildren (Laura, Emma, and Graham, Caitlin and Elise, and Saagar, Anjali, and Mahan). Her cousins in Vancouver, on Vancouver Island, and in New Zealand remember her with fondness.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 2, 2019