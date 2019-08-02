|
|
Joyce Marie Brown (nee Sorley): 1937 - 2019. The love of my life died peacefully at Kelowna General Hospital with her family by her side on Thursday July 25, 2019. Joyce, beloved wife of Peter, and Mother to Daughter Berit (Pat) and Son Gregory. She is fondly remembered by her Grandchildren Kellen (Ashley) and Katherine and Great-grandchildren Vann and Avery, her Sister Anita (Maurice) and family and Sister-in-law Fay and family. Joyce was born to Borgnay and Olaf Sorley in Estevan, Saskatchewan on the 24th Day of September 1937. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Einar. Joyce married Peter and the RCAF in 1958 and lived in many places in Canada for over 61 years. She trained as an x-ray technician but was uncomfortable with the scenes she saw. She moved into retail and ladies' fashions, which she loved. Joyce reluctantly took up golf and met many of her closest friends at the Ponderosa Golf Club. Joyce was one of those humorous, beautiful happy people that loved and was loved by everyone. Cremation has taken place and there will be no memorial. We would like to express our thanks to the dialysis lab and the hospital staff who cared for Joyce, you were wonderful.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 2, 2019