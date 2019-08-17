|
von MEERHEIMB, Marie "Millie": February 20, 1928 - August 12, 2019. Millie is survived by her children: Marie-Helene (Lee) Hochstein and Jasper von Meerheimb; her grandchildren: Neil Hochstein and Christine (Michael) Bennink; as well as her great-grandchildren: Emma, Ruby and April Bennink. Millie came from Germany and spent most of her life in ranching and purebred Angus cattle. Her business later was photography for livestock and horses. She retired in Kelowna and took up watercolor painting. After having a major stroke, she resided in Pincher Creek, AB.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 17, 2019