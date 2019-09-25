|
MIKLOS, Marija: Marija went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2019 at the age of 90. She leaves behind her children Elizabeth Bene and Laslo "Les" Miklos; her grandchildren Les, Frank, and Angela; her great grandchildren Riley and Jason; as well as her brother Joseph. She was sadly predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Matyas. Born in Szekel, Yougoslavia in 1929, Maria was well known for her time spent volunteering as well as gardening at the family farm and providing flowers to ICC (Immaculate Conception Church). She was a very generous mother and will be dearly missed. A Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 3:30 - 4:30 pm at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 839 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna, BC. Interment to follow after mass at 12:00 noon in the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery, 1991 Bernard Ave, Kelowna, BC. The reception will be held afterward at ICC hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada, alzheimer.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 25, 2019