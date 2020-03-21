Home

Marilyn (Sladen) HINCHEY

Marilyn (Sladen) HINCHEY Obituary
HINCHEY, Marilyn (née Sladen): Marilyn passed away with her family at her side at the Kelowna General Hospital on March 14, 2020 at age 81. She is survived by Grant, her loving husband of 61 years, and their children; as well as their 17 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister and two brothers. There will be a service to celebrate her life at a later date, details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Agency - Sindi Ahluwalia Hawkins Centre for the Southern Interior, www.bccancer.bc.ca or the Yellowknife Community Foundation, www.ykcf.ca. For more about Marilyn's life or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 21, 2020
