JENISH, Marilyn Rose: June 7, 1935 - April 16, 2020 Marilyn Rose Jenish, long-time resident of Kelowna, BC, formerly of Regina, SK and Montreal, QC, died peacefully at the age of 84 on April 16, 2020. Marilyn had an easy smile, was quick to laugh, loved to entertain and surround herself with her grandchildren, family, and friends. She was born in Montreal on June 7, 1935 to the late Gertrude and Dermot Murray. Marilyn and her older sister, Geraldine Methot and older brother John, were raised in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, a neighbourhood of Montreal in the city's west end. Marilyn married John Jenish of Estevan, SK on June 16, 1962, lived in Regina SK before settling in Kelowna, BC in 1970. Marilyn and John built their family home in the middle of an apple orchard on Kelowna's westside. Together they raised a loving family, built life-long friendships, and had many fabulous adventures on area ski hills; boating and water-skiing on the Okanagan Lake; and traveling throughout Western Canada and the Western United States. While her husband John, who worked for a Cleveland, OH engineering firm, spent many days away on business, Marilyn fostered a vibrant home for her four children. Tucked among apple, cherry and peach trees in the Okanagan Valley, summer days were spent canning fruit and vegetables, hosting vacationing friends and relatives, and summer evenings on the family boat having dinner on the lake, waterskiing and swimming. Marilyn took joy in her affiliation with Our Lady of Lourdes-Catholic Church; assisted with the Girl Guides; delivered patients' mail at the Kelowna General Hospital; canvassed door-to-door for the Canadian Cancer Society; was equipment manager for the Kelowna AquaJets Swim Club; and, with her dear friend Mary Simpson, volunteered at Kelowna area seniors' homes. Marilyn was an enthusiastic downhill skier who rarely missed Ladies' Day at Last Mountain and Big White and cultivated a love for the sport within her children. Friends knew the Jenish home as a welcoming, warm place where dinner and cocktail parties were frequent, and the door was always open. Marilyn had many special, life-long friends, including: Evelyn Redmond of Calgary AB; Ernie and Fran Hutchison of Kelowna BC; Dick and Joan McNaughton of Kelowna, BC; Shirley Goddard of Kelowna, BC; Rolf and Karol Berkefeld of Pismo Beach, CA; and Gary and Joanne Robertson of Vancouver, BC, among others. When her dementia began to slow her down and frustrate her, Marilyn still put on a brave front while struggling to maintain memories, relationships, and family. Until the end, Marilyn's humour and empathy sparkled through. Her children, grandchildren and the wonderful medical and support staff at Victoria's The Heights at Mt. View, her final home, saw the calm, dignified, loving character that made Marilyn such a wonderful mother and woman. Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband John. She is survived by her children, daughters, Lisa (Steve) Castillo of Grapevine, TX; Sandy Jenish of Dallas, TX; Shauna (Dave) Kitazaki of Vancouver, BC; son Lyle (Elizabeth) Jenish of Victoria, BC; eight grandchildren, Joshua Castillo, Luke Castillo, Isabella Castillo, Quinn Jenish, Jacob Jenish, Noah Calhoun, Jonah Calhoun and Jax Kitazaki. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you reach out to someone whose day you can brighten. Those wishing to make contributions in her memory may consider the Alzheimer Society Canada.



