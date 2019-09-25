|
|
HALL, Marina: born on January 19, 1935 passed away at the Moog and Friends Hospice on September 25, 2019. Marina was predeceased by her husband Rob and her daughter Deanna. She is survived by her daughter Debby Hall and husband Brad Wiebe, and her son Glen and wife Nicolle Hall; five grandchildren: Cameron and Lindsey and Harrison, Griffin and Danielle; three great grandchildren: Skye, Suri and Penelope. A celebration of Marina's life will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 1:00 PM at 544 Hody Drive, Okanagan Falls. If desired, donations in Marina's memory may be made to Moog and Friends Hospice. Condolences / memories may be shared at www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 25, 2019