Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
544 Hody Drive
Okanagan Falls, BC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marina HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marina HALL


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marina HALL Obituary
HALL, Marina: born on January 19, 1935 passed away at the Moog and Friends Hospice on September 25, 2019. Marina was predeceased by her husband Rob and her daughter Deanna. She is survived by her daughter Debby Hall and husband Brad Wiebe, and her son Glen and wife Nicolle Hall; five grandchildren: Cameron and Lindsey and Harrison, Griffin and Danielle; three great grandchildren: Skye, Suri and Penelope. A celebration of Marina's life will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 1:00 PM at 544 Hody Drive, Okanagan Falls. If desired, donations in Marina's memory may be made to Moog and Friends Hospice. Condolences / memories may be shared at www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.