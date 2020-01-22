|
MELLAART, Marino "Opa": Mar. 21, 1946 - Dec. 27, 2019 Born March 21, 1946 in Sangowo Indonesia on the Island of Morotai. Marino died at the Penticton Regional Hospital Dec 27, 2019 he was surrounded by family when he passed. Marino was predeceased by his wife of almost 56 years Reinilda J.M.A Mellaart Diks, who passed April 15, 2019 just before their anniversary, and his younger brother John Mellaart September 2018. Marino had three children, Marinus Mellaart (Shona Hartwell), Sylvia Mellaart (Michael Plouffe), and John Mellaart (Reagan Mellaart), he is survived by his three children - Marinus (Shona), Sylvia (Michael), and John (Regan). He also has grandchildren Marino, Richard (Sarah), Joseph, Johannes, Hannah, Corey, Quinn, and Kyra and two great grandchildren Ethan and Gemma. Also two "adopted members" of the Mellaart family Cameron Frost and Rosanna McLean. He is also survived by his brother Cor (Marian), Sister Frieda (Martin), sister willy, sister Maria (Riet), and youngest sister Connie and their children. Opa was well loved, and will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him, and was always ready to tell a story or a joke, regardless how many times you heard it before! Penticton is where he called home, played and coached soccer, where he retired, and where we lay him to rest. Instead of flowers, I would ask that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in his name.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 22, 2020