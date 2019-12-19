|
|
MAYCHER, Mario: September 24,1932 - December 5, 2019 It's with deep sadness that the family of Mario Maycher announce his passing on the evening of December 5 th at Penticton Regional Hospital. Mario is lovingly remembered by his wife Jo of 63 years, children Monica (Joe) , Joan (Terry) and Don. Along with grand children Christie (Mike), Jackie (Geoff), Melissa (Dave), James, Alex and great grand-daughter Sophia. He is survived by his sister Joyce Krasilchuk of Edmonton Alberta. Mario is predeceased by his parents Kasper and Sarah along with his brother in-law Peter Krasilchuk. Mario was born in Bruce Alberta, where he spent his Childhood. He later attended the University of Alberta where he earned his degree in Pharmacy. It was there where he met and later married his wife Jo. In 1964 Mario and Jo moved their young family to Penticton where Mario worked for McGinnis Drugs. He later bought Knights Pharmacy, then in 1977 he opened White Clinic Pharmacy. Mario was highly respected by both his customers and members of the business community. He was always a very caring Pharmacist who really cared about his customers. Mario was recognized by the College of Pharmacy for his 50 years of service as a Pharmacist. Mario's greatest joy was his family and he proudly celebrated each of their achievements . He was known for his sense of humour, he always enjoyed conversation and sharing stories with his many friends. Mario was a long time supporter and season ticket holder of the Penticton Vees, and a lifelong Edmonton Oilers and Eskimo fan. Mario (Dad) will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A private family service was held by request. If family or friends so wish, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 19, 2019