PARRY, Marion Louise (née Shepherd): Aug 17, 1929 - May 10, 2019. Marion passed away peacefully in Penticton at age 89. She was born in White Rock, B.C., she grew up in Surrey with three sisters, Margaret (Healy) dec., Constance (Cleaver) dec., Barbara (Andreasen); parents, Dorothy Winifred (née Hardwick) and Leonard Alec Shepherd (NDP MLA Surrey) It was a vibrant and lively household, Marion loved to follow politics and keep her mind sharp and body strong. She met her future husband Alf at a dance and they married in 1953. Together Marion and Alf built their home in Surrey with help from family and added on as their 2 sons, Jim and Bill arrived and needed things that teenagers need like separate bedrooms and a rec room. She worked hard, in the home and as a school secretary, the school kids loved her. She was a fabulous gardener, growing and processing much of their food. She shared that love of gardening, canned peaches and homemade Christmas pudding with her sons and grandchildren. She spent much of her time supporting son Bill in his Paralympic pursuits in swimming, ultimately helping him become an international gold/silver and bronze medalist. After retiring, Marion and Alf moved to Penticton in 1991 to be closer to and help nurture their grandchildren. Travelling, square dancing, sewing, knitting, camping, volunteering, beloved family (immediate and extended) and many friends filled their days. Her spirit was bright and generous, there was always room for one more at the table. She is survived by her husband Alfred Allan; sons, William Leonard and James Allan (Michelle); grandchildren, Monica and Michael (Kayla); sister Barbara (Norris) and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Her celebration of life will be held in Surrey Oct. 19, 2019. Special thanks to the staff and management at Sun Village Retirement Residence while she and Alf resided there, and Village by the Station Cottages for all their kindness and care in her final years. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 20, 2019