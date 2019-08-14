|
DANIELS, Marjorie Carolyn: April 27, 1929 - August 12, 2019. Born and raised in Edmonton, Marj (nee Sweet) was a proud member of the W. Scott Robertson clan. In 1957 she married Brian Daniels and they moved to Whitehorse where she worked in the Mining Recorders Office until her daughter, Kate, was born. The family moved to Penticton in 1967 and she was an active member of the community there for over 45 years. Service affiliations included the Junior Hospital Auxiliary, the Coronary Care Club, Kiwassa and the Peach Festival Committee. Marj also worked for many years as the Office Coordinator for Canadian Helicopters. It was a role she loved that brought her into contact with pilots from around the world, some of whom kept in touch even after she retired. It wasn't unusual for her to send them off with Okanagan jams, wine and other delectables to enjoy with their families. She was an avid traveller and particularly enjoyed the warm Mexican winters. She treasured her neighbours on "the hill" and spent many happy hours on various patios enjoying local grape varieties. In 2012, Marj moved to Smithers to be with Kate, son-in-law John Howard and granddaughter Genevieve Paterson. It was a joy in 2018 to discover her sister, Mary-Kay, who sadly predeceased her earlier this year. A small celebration of life will take place in Penticton next spring. The kindness of Dr. Marius Scholtz, Liza Hart and all the professional caregivers at the Bulkley Lodge, is immeasurable and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Marj was an avid animal lover and a staunch believer that flowers should remain in the ground to feed the bees so, in lieu, please consider a donation to your local SPCA or animal shelter.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 14, 2019