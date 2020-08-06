O'DONNELL, Marsha Irene: It is with great sadness that the family of Marsha Irene O'Donnell (nee Little) announces her passing after a brief illness, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 72 years in Penticton, B.C. Marsha was predeceased by her adored husband Kenneth. She will be fondly remembered by her stepsons Kevin (Vicki), Keith and her grandchildren Liam and Emma, her sister Sandra (Calvin), brothers David (Susan) and Stephen (Patricia). Marsha will be forever remembered by her uncle Jim Moonen of Penticton, and she doted on her nieces and nephews, Tracey (Andre), James (Elizabeth), Jarrett (Julie), Samuel (Christine), Levi and Isabella and her special grand nieces and nephews Quinn, Aubrey, Cohen, Hannah, Evianna and Ira. Marsha had many good friends in Penticton and Ontario. All were near and dear to her heart. Due to Covid-19 there is a private cremation and will be no service. Thank you to Dr. Walter and his staff and to the Penticton Regional Hospital for Marsha's wonderful care. Marsha was a kind, considerate and loving soul. With that in mind, the family would appreciate any donations to be forwarded to the food bank or the Penticton Regional Hospital. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com