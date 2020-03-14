|
LANSDOWNE(Brockman), Martha: June 27, 1935 - March 5, 2020 Martha was born in St Benedict, Saskatchewan to Paul and Louise Brockman, and the youngest of 12 children. Her family moved to Kelowna when she was 9. In school she played on the girls volleyball, soccer, curling and softball teams and was a member of the Leaders' club. She graduated from Kelowna Senior High School with Merit in 1953 and started her career with CIBC. Martha played softball with her sister Mary for the celebrated Kelowna Aces who won the BC Senior Championships from 1957-59. Martha married Edwin Lansdowne and had 2 children, Wendy and Kim. Martha and Ed enjoyed a happy life enjoying many leisure activities including skiing, golfing, tennis, curling, and dancing. Martha loved and enjoyed all her grandchildren: Tiffany, Angela, Adam, Paul and Holly and her great grandchildren: Sydney, Braylin, Georgia, West and Logan. There was nothing more important to Martha than spending time together with her family. Funeral Mass: Friday March 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Charles Garnier Church, Kelowna. Celebration of Life service to follow at 1 pm at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 14, 2020