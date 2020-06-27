COLE, Martin Edward: August 5, 1922 - June 21, 2020 With sadness, we announce the quiet passing of our loving father and grandfather Martin Edward Cole, at home on June 21, 2020 at the age of 97. He will be remembered with love and gratitude by his five children Laureen Johnston, Elaine Maxwell (Dale), Leona Geber (Ferenc), and Janet Dedinsky, and Marilyn Alviar (Manuel); his fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Rena and son David. We thought our dad could do anything. He taught us to be quiet in church and in the station wagon, to be loud at hockey games, at campgrounds and in curling rinks. He was a born athlete, strong and agile. Our dad could lift the biggest boulders, make a table in half a day, fix our plumbing, electrical or cars. He spent much of his free time turning wood into works of art, playing cards, visiting, gardening, reading, watching curling and listening to us. He loved to laugh, be early, pack light, eat pancakes and fruit, listen to music, drink in pubs and cry at weddings. He was everything to us. Martin Cole was born into a long line of pioneering adventurers: his ancestors landed in New Amsterdam in 1635, fought as an UEL in Niagara 1812, built Conestoga wagons, opened libraries, started churches, grew cities, pioneered Saskatchewan, created Coleville, farmed new lands and finally brought our big family out west to Kelowna in 1966. Our father was a pilot in the Second World War, flying out of RAF Station Lissett with the 158 Squadron on thirteen successful missions, in a Halifax aptly named Z for Zombie. Major Cole was part of the liberation of Holland and was lauded in their Remembrance Events on many trips there, including to Veendam, our sister city. He gifted many years to volunteering, in leadership, and involvement in the Royal Canadian Legion, mentoring young soldiers with the BC Dragoons, speaking to students at Shannon Lake Elementary and as a Living Resource at KLO School and many other contributions for the betterment of our country and community. As K. Windsor (Exc Dir. of the NAFMuseum) stated, "He was a testament to the quality of our Royal Canadian Air Force, the calibre of his generation, and the calibre of Canadians." After the war, Martin returned to the family farm, was a curler, traveller, Major in the Militia, zamboni driver, hunter, Post Master and child wrangler and problem-solver. During his retirement, Martin and Rena travelled the world, first for fun and adventure, then on missions with the New Life Church. Their mission work took them to the Philipines, Hawaii, California and Mexico, Samoa and India. In between trips, Mom and Dad actively volunteered as elders in the New Life Church, at Camp Owaissi and KGH. Then Dad himself, at David Lloyd Jones Home, the War Memorial Museum, the Veendam Sister City Society and the Legion #26. Perhaps his greatest pleasure, in the last fifteen years, was traveling near and far with his son David. Dad will be remembered for his devotion to his family, always interested and willing to help in any way. With a loving kind heart and wonderful sense of humour, he enjoyed life to the fullest. We will all miss you. The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Drs. Obedkoff and Imrie, RN Patti Flansburg and the IH Palliative Care Team. Donations may be made to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation. Due to the current restrictions, there will be a private family gathering and internment at Lakeview Memorial Gardens on June 30, 2020. If possible, a celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services, 250-762-2299. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 27, 2020.