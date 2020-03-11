|
DUROVA, Martina: 53 years old, passed away peacefully on March 5th, 2020 in the Hospice in Penticton, B.C. Martina travelled to Canada from Slovakia in 1995 to work and improve her English. It was here in Penticton that she met her husband and built a new life in Canada. Her english was just a minor obstacle in her journey to this new country. She excelled at many things in her life including her occupation, where she met many amazing friends, and of course raising her beloved daughter. It is with great sadness that she left this legacy so early. We will never forget her endearing heart, kindness and the fullfilment she brought to us with love and dedication. She was an incredibly strong woman and now we must find the strength to continue without her physical presence, but rather her presence in our hearts. Goodbye our beloved Martina. Your life was such a wonderful experience. We can never forget you. All our love till we meet again, Fergus and Jennifer Hayman
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 11, 2020