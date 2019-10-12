|
|
MOYER, Sister Mary Ann, sej (Mary Vincent): Peacefully on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Royal Columbia Hospital, New Westminster, BC, Sister Mary Ann Moyer, aged 73 years died. Sister Mary Ann was born on November 2, 1945 to Louise Weigleitner and Henry S. Moyer in Kelowna, BC where she grew up. She entered the Sisters of the Child Jesus in North Vancouver, BC on September 4, 1963, took the Holy Habit on July 2, 1964 and was given the name Sister Mary Vincent. She made first vows July 10, 1966 and final vows December 26, 1971. Mary Ann studied at Notre Dame University in Nelson, BC and at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, where she graduated with her Bachelor of Education in 1975. She had a gift for working with young children and served as a teacher in Sechelt, Williams Lake and St Edmund's in North Vancouver. In 1977 Mary Ann moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba where she was a presence of love for over 20 years serving at Misericordia Hospital, Holy Ghost School, Harmony Daycare, Laura Secord Centre, Chez-Nous Drop-In Centre and St. Paul the Apostle Parish. In 2001 Mary Ann returned home to Kelowna to care for her aging mother. After Louise died, Mary Ann remained in Kelowna where she served as pastoral assistant at St. Pius X Parish. In 2010 Mary Ann was asked to serve as the local animator for our senior sisters here in Coquitlam, something she has done faithfully ever since. Although she is gone from us, Mary Ann will forever remain in our memories. We, the Sisters of the Child Jesus recognize the tremendous contribution that Sister Mary Ann has made to the field of education, to community life and to parish ministry. Thank you, Mary Ann., "Well done good and faithful servant". She is predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Clarence and Rudy and many of the Sisters she cared for. Left to mourn her passing are a sister-in-law, three nieces, a nephew and the Child Jesus family. Prayers will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 7 pm and the Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our lady of Fatima Church, Coquitlam, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Al-Anon or the BC Cancer Agency. Condolences may be left at www.kearneyfs.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 12, 2019