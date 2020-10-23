1/1
Mary BOWYER
BOWYER, Mary: September 1945 - October 2020 Mary passed away peacefully at her home on October 18, 2020. Born in Vancouver she was married to her lifelong partner and friend Glenn for 57 years. They had 2 children Vandy (Phillip) and Robert (Karen), and 3 grandchildren, Cordelia, Benjamin, and William. She is survived by her sister Isobel and predeceased by her parents Rachel and Arthur Helps. Mary had a sense of adventure shown by her travels throughout Canada (and the U.S.). She had a great sense of humor and was a creative spirt who loved music. While unreleased, her song "Yukon, oh Yukon" will always bring a smile to her children's face Later in life she gained a love of dogs and left behind her beloved companion Max. In lieu of other tributes, donations to the Penticton Food bank can made. Condolences may be left at www.providencefuneralhomes.com


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 23, 2020.
